"The pop culture that's comforting me now" is a new series in which some of TODAY's favorite celebrities share the TV shows, movies, books and songs getting them through this time.

Candace Cameron Bure and her "Full House" co-stars made headlines last week when they gave the show's opening a timely twist. But that's not all that's keeping her busy; she's also partnered with the Salvation Army to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, currently quarantined with husband Valeri Bure and their three kids, Natasha, Lev and Maksim, at their home in Malibu, California, shared how else she's been passing the time.

What I've been watching:

"Little Fires Everywhere," "Ozark," "Outlander." I don’t know that they are comforting more than entertaining. I like my quiet time in the evening and a good show relaxes me and allows me to wind down my brain.

We haven’t watched many movies. Netflix has been most of it for us. "Self Made," "Unorthodox," "Dirty Money" and lots of documentaries.

What I've been reading:

The Bible. It speaks for itself. God’s word is the most comforting of all. It brings hope and healing to my soul. And that’s where we really need it today.

What I've been listening to:

'80s and '90s music! It’s making me so HAPPY! Everything from classic '80s rock — Bon Jovi, Journey, Toto, Def Leppard, Duran Duran — to Prince, Whitney, George Michael, Madonna to '90s hip hop — Bell Biv Devoe, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue. Listening to the songs of my childhood and young adult life. Early memories of high school, friends and my husband when we were dating. Also, worship music. I love to praise God and the lyrics are so hopeful.

My go-to snack:

I’m not snacking! Kitchen is closed unless it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Our go-to meal is from the "Love Real Food" cookbook. Roasted broccoli, bell pepper and tofu bowl with peanut sauce. No, we aren’t vegetarians, but we’ve been eating this at least twice a week. It’s my family’s favorite and one we ALL agree on!

My quarantine uniform:

Jeans and a T-shirt/sweater/sweatshirt. I don’t like living in sweatpants or leggings. I wear them to work out or at night when my day is done. I still put on mascara each day and put on a cute, comfortable outfit so I feel like myself and stay productive.