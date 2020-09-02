"The pop culture that's comforting me now" is a new series in which some of TODAY's favorite celebrities share the TV shows, movies, books and songs getting them through this time.

Ashley Graham loves podcasts — not only do they fit her busy schedule as a new mom, but as she points out, they can offer helpful information to everyone getting used to the new normal in 2020.

“Everybody’s at home and everybody’s having to get creative with how they’re living, what their new schedule is, how they’re running their business, how they’re running their households, how they’re even treating themselves,” she told TODAY. “And I think podcasts are a great way for you to understand how to have help in those avenues.”

The 32-year-old model, who began hosting her own podcast, “Pretty Big Deal,” in 2018, recently partnered with Spotify for “Listen Up With Ashley Graham,” a three-part podcast talk on Instagram Live in which she highlights some of her other favorites.