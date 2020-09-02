"The pop culture that's comforting me now" is a new series in which some of TODAY's favorite celebrities share the TV shows, movies, books and songs getting them through this time.
Ashley Graham loves podcasts — not only do they fit her busy schedule as a new mom, but as she points out, they can offer helpful information to everyone getting used to the new normal in 2020.
“Everybody’s at home and everybody’s having to get creative with how they’re living, what their new schedule is, how they’re running their business, how they’re running their households, how they’re even treating themselves,” she told TODAY. “And I think podcasts are a great way for you to understand how to have help in those avenues.”
The 32-year-old model, who began hosting her own podcast, “Pretty Big Deal,” in 2018, recently partnered with Spotify for “Listen Up With Ashley Graham,” a three-part podcast talk on Instagram Live in which she highlights some of her other favorites.
The series kicked off last week with a discussion on motherhood, which she said “was obviously the top of my list because I have a 7-month-old now and everything feels brand-new to me.” Graham chatted about “Motherhood Sessions,” a podcast in which psychiatrist Dr. Alexandra Sacks shares candid conversations with moms, and was joined by her own mom, Linda Graham, who’s been quarantining with Graham, husband Justin Ervin and their son, Isaac, since March.
Graham shared what else has been keeping her entertained below.
What I'm watching:
"The Last Dance" was amazing. That was really inspiring. I did just watch — it wasn’t really comforting, but it was really entertaining and eye-opening — "I May Destroy You" on HBO.
And then, the movie I just watched last night with my husband was "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." And "Casablanca." It’s really truly one of my favorite love stories. I love that one.
What I'm listening to:
Girl, I’ve got everything! I love to make playlists — they keep me levelheaded. “Already” by Beyonce, I do love "Icy Grl" by Saweetie, "Revolution" by Kirk Franklin. That’s a little old-school but I do love an old-school moment. Michael Kiwanuka, "You Ain't the Problem." "Roses," Saint Jhn.
What I'm reading:
I just ordered Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed.” I’m about to dive into it. I’m so excited. This is a book I’m actually going to make time for, to read.
My quarantine uniform:
Currently, I have on a Skims lounge top with no bra, and I’m wearing Venus Williams’ lounge pants from her EleVen brand. They’re so comfortable.
My go-to snack or meal:
Unfortunately I don’t cook. Or fortunately, because I have everyone else cooking for me. So I’ve been trying new meals. I just feel like, I have a baby. I’m home a lot. I should just give it a whirl. So I would have to say scones. I pulled it out of my hat and said, 'I’m just going to make scones one day,' and even though they turned out to be purple, it doesn’t matter. They’re delicious.
The next installment of "Listen Up With Ashley Graham" will launch on Graham's Instagram Live Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.