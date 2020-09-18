'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond honors son Bryce on 18th birthday

Sign up for our newsletter

"Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond shared an emotional tribute to her son Bryce in honor of his 18th birthday.

The popular Food Network personality took to Instagram on Thursday to share a gallery of pics of her oldest son over the years. A final black-and-white snap finds mother and son sharing a sweet embrace at one of the teen's football games.

"Before he was a quarterback, he was a cowboy. Can't believe he's 18... it went by so ridiculously fast. His dimples are still the death of me. Happy birthday, Bryce! Love you, son," she wrote.



Drummond shares four children — daughters Alex, 23, and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce and Todd, 16 — with husband Ladd Drummond.

The proud mom's birthday tribute comes less than a month after she shared a bittersweet post expressing her disbelief over Bryce's becoming a high school senior.

"Keep your eye on the ball, Bryce! (I need to remember this myself sometimes.)" she wrote next to a photo of Bryce tossing a ball in his football uniform.

"BTW Bryce is a senior now. brb crying..." she added.

Bryce's 18th birthday is hardly the only recent milestone for Ree Drummond's kids. In August, the busy mom celebrated her oldest daughter Alex's engagement to longtime boyfriend Mauricio Scott.

Next to a pic of the happy couple, Drummond wrote, "These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio!"