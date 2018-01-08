share tweet pin email

Pink will be getting the party started by singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII next month.

The NFL and NBC announced on Monday that she will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the pregame festivities for the 52nd edition of the big game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

AP Pink will join a list of music royalty who have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl when she takes the stage in Minneapolis next month.

The pop sensation and ambassador for body positivity follows on the heels of country star Luke Bryan, who sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl won by the New England Patriots.

This is Pink's first time performing at the Super Bowl.

She joins the likes of Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Cher, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford among those who have handled the national anthem honors at the NFL championship game.

Pink seemingly hinted at the big news on Saturday when she tweeted that she was excited for 2018 and "other stuff that's a secret."

Iâm really looking forward to 2018. Iâm really excited about the Grammyâs. Tour. Some other stuff thatâs a secret still and I canât wait til itâs not a secret. Iâm also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also Iâm excited that I have dope hair. ð¤ð¤¡ — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

Her performance during the NBC broadcast will precede a halftime show by Justin Timberlake, which was announced in October.

It marks Timberlake's first Super Bowl performance since the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" alongside Janet Jackson in 2004.

All that's left to be determined now is the two teams that will face off. There are eight teams still standing after Sunday's wildcard playoff action, including the Minnesota Vikings, who are trying to become the first team ever to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

