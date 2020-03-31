Pink sings gospel music while giving her son a bath: 'A hug from my heart to y'all'

Dear Pink, can this please become a new tradition?

Early Tuesday morning, the 40-year-old pop star treated her fans to a quarantine mini-concert — direct from her bathroom.

“Bath time at the Hart house. Ready for gospel Sunday?” she quipped on Instagram before launching into a gorgeous rendition of classic gospel song “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”

All the while, Pink appeared to be giving a bath to her 3-year-old son, Jameson, who could be heard singing along in the background.

“I used to sing gospel in philly and it always put my heart at ease,” Pink captioned the post. “Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub. I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s.”

This is just Pink’s latest musical gift to her fans during these isolating times. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner shared a video of herself playing piano and singing Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

A week later, she posted a clip of herself and her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, learning “Hallelujah," the version made famous by Jeff Buckley.

As her fans can see, Pink's been keeping busy at home over the past few weeks. She recently turned to cooking to cope with her coronavirus-related anxiety and shared video of herself aggressively kneading dough to release stress.

Last week, she revealed that she cut her own hair while stuck at home in self-isolation.

“This is my PSA," she said in an Instagram video. "When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas, and last night I got an idea. I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?”

Cheers to discovering new skills while quarantining!