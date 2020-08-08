Pink shares new selfie with look-alike daughter: 'My baby girl'

Pink shared a new selfie with her daughter, Willow Sage, on social media and the "Walk Me Home" singer and her 9 year-old daughter look just like twins!

On Friday, Pink posted the sweet photo on Instagram and it's clear that Willow is definitely her mother's daughter.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"My baby girl," Pink captioned the mother-daughter selfie. In the pic, Pink is smiling and wearing a printed scarf tied up as a headband and bright red lipstick while Willow rocks an edgy look with her blonde hair cropped in a pixie cut, a striped outfit, stud earrings and a happy grin on her face.

The singer's famous pals immediately commented on the adorable picture.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"You TWO!" commented Jennifer Garner.

"I can't even with this," wrote singer Brandi Carlile.

"Beautiful. Both of you," posted Alyssa Milano.

Pink, 40, and her husband Carey Hart, 45, are enjoying happier times now that their family has recovered after showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Pink and her son Jameson, 3, both tested positive for the virus this past spring. In April, the mom of two shared a picture of both her kids together following the scary ordeal.

More recently, Willow and Jameson barged in on their mom's online workout. Pink shared the full workout video on Instagram, which includes her kids' impromptu appearance.

In July, Pink shared a proud pic of Willow on Instagram wearing a face mask she made herself out of her mom's old Billy Idol T-shirt.

"My daughter made her first mask tonight," Pink wrote in the caption accompanying the profile shot of her daughter. "She’s pretty proud of herself for making something from scratch from an old billy idol t shirt I gave her, for taking her health into her own hands. I’m proud of her too for caring about others. I’m also proud she’s not growing up to be an idiot. Stay safe everyone! We love you all!"

In another recent post, she shared a picture of her daughter lying on the ground, her arms spread out with a flipper on one foot.

"Mood" she simply captioned the photo of her daughter basking in the sunlight.

Carey Hart posted a tribute to Willow on her birthday in June that featured side-by-side then and now pics of his daughter.

"One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes," Hart wrote. "You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not me more proud and in love with you. Have a great 9th birthday. Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one."

It's clear that Willow already takes after her famous mom and is walking to the beat of her own drum — or whatever instrument she may or may not choose to play!