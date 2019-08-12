Pink was touched, but also in disbelief, after she received a surprise handwritten note from her husband, Carey Hart, to celebrate the end of her European tour.

The singer shared a photo of the handwritten note and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers on Instagram, along with a hilarious caption that plenty of longtime couples can probably relate to.

"Thank you babe.... I told the audience about this last night and we all decided that Hell has officially frozen over," she wrote. She added the hashtag #whoareyouandwhatdidyoudowithmyhusband.

Pink ended her European tour in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Hart definitely had a sense of humor about being roasted by his wife. He replied with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Pink performs onstage at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2019. Chiaki Nozu / WireImage

"All I can say is 'wow,'" Hart wrote in the letter. "I'm so proud of the person you are. You pulled off the impossible. Record setting tour, chart topping album, amazing mother, and loving wife. I'm so sorry I'm not there for the last show, but I'm so fortunate to be shot gun with you through the whole experience. I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate life with you after the tour."

Pink tied the knot with Hart, a motocross competitor, in 2006. Next up on the singer's agenda is a show in Uniondale, New York, on Friday, followed by two shows in Toronto. Pink then has a well-earned break from touring for the month of September, when she'll hopefully get a chance to relax and celebrate with her husband.