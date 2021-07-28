Pink shares emotional throwback duet with veteran father: 'Missing my dad tonight'

As her dad timidly walked out, she said, "Can we get my favorite person in the whole world out here, tonight? My daddy, Mr. Jim Moore. Can we give him lots of love?"

Fans of the "What About Us" singer tweeted their support for her and her backing of veterans, which has been on display throughout her career.

"My uncle was in Vietnam. He has suffered since," one fan commented. "Your song with your Dad brought me and my cousins to tears. — In a good way — Thank you so much for giving survivors of Vietnam a voice. You are a good woman. In a different life, we would be friends. Sending hugs."

"Vietnam took my dad away from me," another person wrote. "Just when he, my half brother and I finally created a bond, he passed away in 2017. Thank you to you and your dad for that song."

Pink featured "I Have Seen the Rain" on her 2007 album "I'm Not Dead" as a hidden track. During the song's intro, she explained the sweet tune was the first song she ever learned, and taught her how to harmonize and to how to "love an acoustic guitar."

The emotional ballad is a hugely meaningful moment for both of them, clearly, and probably even more so these days: It's been a little over a year since Pink posted about Jim undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

TODAY reached out to a representative for Pink for an update on her father's health. We will update this post if we hear back.

"My dad was my first rock star," she says in the throwback video.

"I am who I am ... because of him."