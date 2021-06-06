It’s Jameson’s world and we’re all just living in it!

Pink and Carey Hart's daughter, Willow, turned 10-years-old last week. To celebrate the occasion, the 41-year-old threw a party for her daughter, complete with disco party lights, party hats and of course some karaoke.

The “Walk Me Home” singer captured a glimpse of the party on camera, taking a video of Willow singing her rendition of “Riptide” by Vance Joy for karaoke. As it goes in life with a younger sibling, four-year-old Jameson had to steal the show. While his sister performed her song, he took on the role of a background dancer, breaking out some creative dance moves to go along with the melody.

Willow, being the true professional she is, wasn’t phased at all and carried on. Like mother, like daughter!

“I threw willow a party but no one told Jameson that,” Pink captioned the post. “#thisfamilyisnuts @vancejoy our family loves you buddy!”

Fans of the singer took to the comments section of the funny post to share their love for it.

"I love that Willow is not at all phased though," one person wrote.

Another added, "Jameson has my heart."

Carey, Pink, Jameson and Willow. Emma McIntyre / NBC

Last Wednesday, Pink and Hart shared posts on Instagram to commemorate their daughter’s 10th birthday. Pink posted a photo of the two hugging in an empty arena during the filming of her new documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far.”

“My dear one. Little tree,” she captioned the post. “Thank you. Happy Birthday. #thisisten #adecadeoflove.”

On Hart’s Instagram, he shared a series of photos of his daughter throughout the years, starting with a video of her wakeboarding solo off the back of a boat. He penned a sentimental note in the caption, reflecting on his relationship with his daughter and everything she’s been able to teach him about himself over the last decade.

“The love of my life. My #1,” he wrote. “The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow. You are growing up way to fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you.”

In just 10 years, Willow has had an opportunity to dip her toes into the music industry alongside her mom.

In 2018, the mother-daughter duo appeared on “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined,” a companion album to “The Greatest Showman.” Pink and Willow sang a duet, performing “A Million Dreams” and the “A Million Dreams (Reprise),” accompanied by an adorable behind-the-scenes video of the two in the recording studio. Last December, they appeared together on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong” for their cover of “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You).”

Most recently, Willow was featured on one of Pink’s newest songs, “Cover Me In Sunshine,” which released earlier this year in February, though she had a nonchalant reaction to the success of the song. Kids!

“She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” Pink said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month. “I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’”

The duo also had a chance to perform their hit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last month where Pink received the Icon Award.