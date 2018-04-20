Pink's husband Carey Hart posted the sweetest message about her People cover

share tweet pin email

Pink has millions of fans and one head cheerleader: her husband of 11 years, Carey Hart.

And after she and their two children graced the cover of People's new "Beautiful Issue," Hart got out his virtual pom-poms to post a beautiful, proud Instagram message to his wife:

Hart and Pink have been married since 2006. Willow, 6, and Jameson, 16 months (both of whom are being raised gender-neutral) frequently pop up backstage and on the red carpet as Pink makes the rounds on her latest tour and various awards shows.

"We're good partners," the 38-year-old singer told People about Hart, 42. "He's a fantastic dad and it helps when I'm serious and he comes in and lightens things. It helps me be light because I can get way too worrisome and everything has to be perfect. And those kids love him. He's so good with them."

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

