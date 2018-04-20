Pink's husband Carey Hart posted the sweetest message about her People cover

Pink has millions of fans and one head cheerleader: her husband of 11 years, Carey Hart.
And after she and their two children graced the cover of People's new "Beautiful Issue," Hart got out his virtual pom-poms to post a beautiful, proud Instagram message to his wife:
Hart and Pink have been married since 2006. Willow, 6, and Jameson, 16 months (both of whom are being raised gender-neutral) frequently pop up backstage and on the red carpet as Pink makes the rounds on her latest tour and various awards shows.
Pink is on the cover of People magazine's 'Beautiful' issuePlay Video - 1:28
Pink is on the cover of People magazine's 'Beautiful' issuePlay Video - 1:28
"We're good partners," the 38-year-old singer told People about Hart, 42. "He's a fantastic dad and it helps when I'm serious and he comes in and lightens things. It helps me be light because I can get way too worrisome and everything has to be perfect. And those kids love him. He's so good with them."
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.