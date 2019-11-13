Pink's husband, Carey Hart, gets new tattoo for son Jameson

Just days after Carey Hart witnessed wife Pink take the People's Champion title at the People’s Choice Awards, he found a way to honor another member of their family.

The former motocross star turned off-road racer decided to dedicate a new tattoo to 2-year-old son Jameson.

While Hart and family are in Tennessee this week, ahead of Pink’s scheduled performance at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday, the proud dad stopped by the Nashville location of his Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. for some fresh ink.

Hart shared photos of the process and the end result with his fans and followers on Instagram.

“I have a small spot left, might as well tattoo it,” the heavily inked 44-year-old wrote before getting started.

The tattoo, located on his neck, just behind his left ear, is an ornate letter J, which Hart explained is “for my little guy!!!”

Tattoo artist Tarik Tatham also shared photos from Hart’s visit to H&H, and he revealed what it was like to hang out with his famous client.

“Super nice guy,” he wrote of Hart. “At one moment we were talking about our wives and I forgot for a moment his wife is pink lol, but hey marriage is marriage. Thanks again for letting me do this tattoo on you for Jameson.”

The new addition joins many other nearby family-related pieces.

“My most meaningful tattoos are the pieces on my neck,” Hart revealed in an interview with Inked this summer. “I have an angel for my brother, Anthony, who died racing motorcycles, and an angel for my daughter, Willow. I have my wife’s name under my chin — most painful spot I’ve been tattooed — and my Pop on the back of my neck in a sacred heart.”

And the family affair continues down past his collarbone, where he also has Jameson and 8-year-old Willow’s full names, too.