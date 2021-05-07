Pink reads Willow a fairy-tale story about her life in video featuring Cher

Pink tells the story of her life in fairy-tale form in the video for her new single, "All I Know So Far."

The Grammy winner, 41, released the powerful video Friday with an all-star cast that includes singing and acting legend Cher, Judith Light and Pink's family: kids Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4, and husband Carey Hart, 45.

The video kicks off with Pink asking Willow if she'd like for her to read her a bedtime story. (Warning: There's profanity in the video.)

"Mom, I don't want to hear a fairy tale," Willow objects. "I'm not 5 years old anymore."

Pink pushes back, insisting she has a different kind of story to tell.

"Once upon a time, there was a girl who was 9," the singer begins, seemingly reading from a book.

"Mom! No rhymes!" Willow begs.

Soon, Pink's zipping through her own life story, as viewers watch actors play the singer as a rebellious child and then a teen who acts out at home and at school.

Light plays the singer's mom, who's prone to too much drinking, while Cher plays a godlike figure who encourages Pink to be true to herself.

As the video continues, we see Pink playing herself as an adult, smoking cigarettes and demolishing the men in her life with rage. Only Prince Charming can withstand her temper — Hart, who appears shirtless, showing off a torso of tattoos.

The couple later mimic Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's classic "Titanic" pose that found them embracing at the doomed ship's bow.

Of course, in Pink's funnier version, she and Hart end up bickering before the ship goes down.

The video, directed by Pink's longtime collaborator Dave Meyers, is filled with surreal and symbolic images, like floating eyeballs and houses on fire — and though it packs a few anguished moments, it also gives viewers plenty of reasons to cheer.

