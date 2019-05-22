Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

With a father like former freestyle motocross racer Carey Hart and mother like high-flying performer Pink, Willow Hart was born to be a daredevil — and at almost 8 years old, she's already living up to that potential.

Last year, she proved she has what it takes behind the handlebars, and now, a new video dad shared on social media shows her soaring across an arena just like mom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxnniC0HdBZ

(Be sure to click or swipe to see some backstage pics Hart included in the post.)

Over the weekend Pink performed a set of shows at Montreal's Bell Centre featuring her masterful aerial act. But during rehearsal time in between those shows, it was Willow who hopped in a harness and took the reins for an impressive routine of her own.

"Willz taking mama @pink job!!!" proud pop Hart wrote in the caption alongside the clip. Then, with a nod to Willow's latest hair color, he added the hashtag "#PurpleHairDontCare.

In the short clip, Willow flies high above the venue's seating area. But she doesn't just glide back and forth — she truly delivers her version of Pink's performance, complete with more than a dozen head-over-heels flips, a few side spins and a couple of moves that combine both skills.

It's a sight to behold, especially for the aerial expert herself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgQENAklbve

"There you go!" Pink can be heard cheering from off-camera in the clip. "Yeah!"

And if you need any more proof of just how tough little Willow is, bear in mind that her high-flying maneuvers come just seven months after a "crash and burn on the monkey bars" sent her to the ER and left her with an injured arm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpioUzkHuaI

As Hart declared at the time, this young lady is "tough as nails."

Ree HinesRee Hines