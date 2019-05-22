Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 22, 2019, 4:56 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

With a father like former freestyle motocross racer Carey Hart and mother like high-flying performer Pink, Willow Hart was born to be a daredevil — and at almost 8 years old, she's already living up to that potential.

Last year, she proved she has what it takes behind the handlebars, and now, a new video dad shared on social media shows her soaring across an arena just like mom.

(Be sure to click or swipe to see some backstage pics Hart included in the post.)

Over the weekend Pink performed a set of shows at Montreal's Bell Centre featuring her masterful aerial act. But during rehearsal time in between those shows, it was Willow who hopped in a harness and took the reins for an impressive routine of her own.

"Willz taking mama @pink job!!!" proud pop Hart wrote in the caption alongside the clip. Then, with a nod to Willow's latest hair color, he added the hashtag "#PurpleHairDontCare.

In the short clip, Willow flies high above the venue's seating area. But she doesn't just glide back and forth — she truly delivers her version of Pink's performance, complete with more than a dozen head-over-heels flips, a few side spins and a couple of moves that combine both skills.

It's a sight to behold, especially for the aerial expert herself.

"There you go!" Pink can be heard cheering from off-camera in the clip. "Yeah!"

And if you need any more proof of just how tough little Willow is, bear in mind that her high-flying maneuvers come just seven months after a "crash and burn on the monkey bars" sent her to the ER and left her with an injured arm.

As Hart declared at the time, this young lady is "tough as nails."