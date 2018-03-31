share tweet pin email

Just about every parent fears their kid will give themselves a haircut. But what happens when the kid cuts the parent's hair?

Looks like Carey Hart, Pink’s husband, just found out.

On Friday, the 42-year-old former motocross star posted a picture on Instagram showing off the new look that his 6-year-old daughter, Willow, gave him.

“This is what happens when you ask your daughter for a fade,” he captioned the photo, which showed a buzz cut straight through the center of his longer locks.

Standing next to him in the selfie, Willow gives a mischievous look while holding up the clippers. Although it’s quite the dramatic cut, Hart seems to be in good spirits about it as he included a laughing emoji in the caption.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Willow has dabbled in makeovers. The budding beautician recently did her own makeup tutorial backstage at one of her mom’s concerts.

Willow's rockstar look featured rosy cheeks, bright blue liner and glitter under her eyes and lipstick all around her face. A bold one, yes, but she certainly pulls it off well!

In spite of all the fun glam sessions on the road, the whole family has been dealing with sickness recently; Hart had the flu while Pink and the kids (her other child, Jameson, is a year old) battled a virus which caused Pink to postpone concerts in Montreal and Detroit last week.

But it looks like the family is on their way toward recovering — and Willow's makeovers are lifting everyone’s spirits!