Pink hitched a ride with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" Tuesday night and rolled out all of her best moves for Carpool Karaoke.

She sang (both right-side up and upside-down), she danced (as much as the passenger seat would allow) and she shared a real rock star confession (involving Jon Bon Jovi's pants).

It was a wild ride from the start, as the "Beautiful Trauma" singer belted out her hits with the host and even taught him how to get into the groove with a great behind-the-wheel routine. But it was the memorable story about her first crush that really stole the show.

As Pink shared over the summer, when she was a little kid, she loved the Bon Jovi frontman so much that she was left absolutely "devastated" when he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, back in 1989 — a tidbit she told him about directly when they finally met 16 years ago.

"It was the first time someone ever broke my heart," she recalled. "I told him the first time I met him. We did a radio show in New Jersey — I think I was I like 22 — and was like, 'How are you guys? Are you happy, you and Dorothea?'"

Apparently the story charmed the rocker, who decided to honor her crush with a silly pun.

"He sent me a flower arrangement," she told Corden. "The flower basket was like life-sized and there was a pair of leather pants with a note that said, 'Now you can finally get into my pants.'"

"It wasn't weird," she assured. "It was a joke. I thought it was really funny."

you can sing better upside down



but only when you stop screaming #PINKcarpool pic.twitter.com/1gYjXfzTC8 — P!nk Carpool Karaoke TONIGHT | The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 15, 2017

But there was one person who wasn't laughing at the time — Pink's now-husband, Carey Hart.

"Carey threw them out the window!" she added.