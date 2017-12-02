Pink's baby boy Jameson takes a tumble, smiles despite a bloody nose

share tweet pin email

Pop star Pink never lets her fans forget that she and her adorable family are just regular people. And for her 11-month-old son, Jameson Moon, this means learning to walk, falling down and getting back up!

Carey Hart, Pink’s husband of 11 years, posted a picture of the couple’s fearless toddler on Instagram Friday.

Lil man just started walking and took a good slam yesterday. Bloody nose and all! Even has the war wound to prove it. #1stOfMany #RunsInTheFamily A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:47am PST

“Lil man just started walking and took a good slam yesterday,” Hart captioned the snap of a still smiling Jameson. “Bloody nose and all! Even has the war wound to prove it," he added with the hashtags "#1stOfMany" and "#RunsInTheFamily.”

Fortunately, the little tyke is still getting around just fine despite a banged-up lip and a bloody nose. According to Hart's latest post, Jameson is looking better already.

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:47am PST

The Hart family — including 6-year-old Willow Sage — will celebrate Jameson’s first birthday on December 26. The year has been one of many ups and only little, baby tumble-downs for the famous clan.

Pink not only welcomed her son into the world, but she also filmed a documentary of her life, released her seventh studio album and shared in lots of family cuddles in the last 12 months.