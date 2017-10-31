Pink's adorable throwback pics prove she's been winning Halloween since childhood

share tweet pin email

Pink is one rocker who gets into the Halloween spirit.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared several pics of her family's costumes over the years, including some adorable photos from her own childhood.

First costume I ever made from scratch. When she wants to be a spider... you make a spider A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

"First costume I ever made from scratch. When she wants to be a spider... you make a spider," the "What About Us" singer wrote next to a pic of daughter Willow, 6, in an awesome spider costume. Standing beside Willow is her dad, Carey Hart, in a freaky fly getup, and mom, who's dressed as a spooky spider web.

Speaking of homemade... a mama bird and her chicks #lastyearwhileiwashiding #thiscostumetookmethirtyhoursandabrokenback A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

"Speaking of homemade... a mama bird and her chicks," she wrote next to a 2016 throwback pic of her and Willow wearing super-cute bird costumes. Pink's outfit came adorned with a bird's nest, which she wore around her mid-section because, she revealed in her hashtags, she was "hiding" that she was pregnant with second child, Jameson. Clever!

Happy Halloween A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Speaking of Jameson, Pink included the sweetest pic ever of the now10-month-old little boy posting inside a carved-out pumpkin. Too precious!

And my all time favorite A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Pink also shared a throwback of herself with her hubby and Willow all dressed as characters from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." In the caption, the star revealed they were her "all-time favorite" Halloween costumes — so far!

Halloween flashback time. Me and my bestie Lane. I was Mademoiselle Moore here A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

The proud mama even shared photos from her own childhood, including one of her posing in a black tutu. "I was Mademoiselle Moore here," she joked.

Madonna, of course A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

And another cute one of her sporting a blond wig and wrist bangles galore. "Madonna, of course," she explained.

Such terrific pics! Here's hoping Pink and her family have the best time trick-or-treating!