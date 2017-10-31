Pink's adorable throwback pics prove she's been winning Halloween since childhood

Pink is one rocker who gets into the Halloween spirit.
The pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared several pics of her family's costumes over the years, including some adorable photos from her own childhood.
"First costume I ever made from scratch. When she wants to be a spider... you make a spider," the "What About Us" singer wrote next to a pic of daughter Willow, 6, in an awesome spider costume. Standing beside Willow is her dad, Carey Hart, in a freaky fly getup, and mom, who's dressed as a spooky spider web.
"Speaking of homemade... a mama bird and her chicks," she wrote next to a 2016 throwback pic of her and Willow wearing super-cute bird costumes. Pink's outfit came adorned with a bird's nest, which she wore around her mid-section because, she revealed in her hashtags, she was "hiding" that she was pregnant with second child, Jameson. Clever!
Speaking of Jameson, Pink included the sweetest pic ever of the now10-month-old little boy posting inside a carved-out pumpkin. Too precious!
Pink also shared a throwback of herself with her hubby and Willow all dressed as characters from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." In the caption, the star revealed they were her "all-time favorite" Halloween costumes — so far!
The proud mama even shared photos from her own childhood, including one of her posing in a black tutu. "I was Mademoiselle Moore here," she joked.
And another cute one of her sporting a blond wig and wrist bangles galore. "Madonna, of course," she explained.
Such terrific pics! Here's hoping Pink and her family have the best time trick-or-treating!