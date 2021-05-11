Pink reveals daughter Willow's hilarious reaction to success of their pop duet

A hit single? No big deal!

Pink opened up about her daughter’s hilariously nonchalant reaction to the success of the song she released with her mom in February.

The pop superstar and her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, melted hearts with “Cover Me In Sunshine,” a sweet pop duet that showcased their close bond.

The adorable mother-daughter duet earned plenty of glowing reviews, but Willow took it all in stride.

“She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” Pink said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday. “I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’”

Later, Pink says she asked Willow how she felt about having a No. 1 song in the Netherlands.

“She was like, ‘Which city is that?’” Pink recalled. “And I was like, ‘Amsterdam.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I miss that city. Can I watch “Avatar”?’ … She’s just funny.”

Pink shares Willow with her husband, motorcycle racer Carey Hart. They also have a 4-year-old son, Jameson.

Pink and Hart recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Like many couples, they have been spending plenty of time together during quarantine, and the “What About Us” singer got candid about how they’ve been doing as a couple during the pandemic.

“This year’s been really rough. We’ve been around each other a lot,” she told DeGeneres. “We’re working on it. We’re going to be all right. We love being a family and so, you know, we’re good. I just need to be in the kitchen and bake sourdough, and he needs to get out.”

She also said Hart has been teaching Jameson how to ride a motorbike. (Willow, meanwhile, is more into BMX racing.)

“He’s a little shredder. Totally fearless,” Pink said, as DeGeneres showed a clip of little Jameson’s impressive motorbiking skills. “Carey got him on the bike when he was about three. I don’t love it, but I picked the wrong dad if I was going to fight that one!”