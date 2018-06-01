Pink reunites with Gwen Stefani to perform 'Just a Girl' — watch the video

share tweet pin email

Girl power!

Pink has been performing her own rocking version of No Doubt's 1995 hit "Just a Girl" for weeks on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour, but she got help from Gwen Stefani herself during her Thursday concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The venue shared a short clip of the two ladies performing the punky feminist anthem — which they teamed up on once before at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Watch as they harmonize on the song's soaring chorus and then cap things off with a sweet hug.

"I love you, Gwen," Pink, 38, tells her special guest as Stefani leaves the stage.

"It just doesn't get better than that. She's my spirit animal," she then gushes to the screaming crowd.

Lucky fans took to social media to share their own videos from the epic duet. "The moment when all my childhood dreams came true," wrote one.

After the show, Pink shared a pic from the performance on Instagram, writing, "Y'all don't even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is @gwenstefani. There really aren't any comparisons as far as I'm concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend."

Stefani returned the love on her Instagram Story, sharing two short clips of herself having a blast at her buddy's concert.

"Thank you Pink for having me. I love you. That was awesome," she gushed.

No doubt about it, we want to hear more duets from these two!