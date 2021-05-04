Pink to receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Her fans have long considered her an icon, but now it’s official: Pink is set to receive the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

As TODAY announced Tuesday morning, the singer-songwriter is following in the footsteps of just nine other unforgettable acts honored for their lasting impact on the music industry.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” the 41-year-old hit maker said in a press release. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder.”

Other past Icons include Prince, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Neil Diamond.

“It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed,” Pink added.

And she should feel accomplished, too. After all, qualifying for the iconic honor isn’t just about subjectively making a mark in music — according to the BBMAs press release, it’s only available to performers who’ve “achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts,” which Pink has inarguably done.

Over the course of her career, the “Cover Me in Sunshine” singer has had 33 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, with her three most recent albums debuting at No. 1. And thanks to a 2016 collaboration with country crooner Kenny Chesney, she’s even made peak appearances on both Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Pink’s very first Billboard Music Awards honor came back in 2000, when she was named best pop new artist, and she went on to be named Billboard’s woman of the year in 2013. In addition to other awards, just last year she took the top touring artist trophy.

This year, Pink will also perform on the BBMAs stage. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related video: