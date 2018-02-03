Watch Pink 'practice the flu away' in the hours before the Super Bowl

share tweet pin email

Pink has more staying power than just about anyone in the business. And now we know her secret to longevity despite the ups and downs of life: practicing her troubles away.

In this case, it's a nasty flu that has plagued the singer, 38, in the days before what ought to be one of the highlights of her already impressive career: performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LII.

"Trying to practice the flu away," Pink captioned an snap from one of her rehearsals on Instagram. "I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek."

Mom life, are we right?

"I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare," the singer candidly continued. "I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!"

But she's not going down without a fight. "I promise I will do my best, as I always do," she added. "As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.

Spoken like a loving mama and a true pop icon.

Let's take a minute to remind ourselves that this is a woman who regularly nails her performances upside down in midair. So if there's anyone who can power through a little flu, it's her.

No matter who wins the big game tomorrow, Pink, we'll be rooting for you!