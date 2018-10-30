Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Pink and husband Carey Hart had a scare Monday when their daughter, Willow, required her very first trip to the emergency room after suffering a classic kid's injury.

The 7-year-old took a tumble off the jungle gym — or, as her motorbike-loving dad described it, she suffered a "crash and burn on the monkey bars."

As for mom, she posted to Instagram from the hospital to let fans of the family know that Willow is doing well and has even found a bright side in the wake of it all.

"Monkey bars from hell," the singer captioned a photo of her and her little girl. "ER convos with my soulchild. #shesfine."

"Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn’t have to do her chores," Pink added.

Hart revealed the reason for that reprieve in a post of his own from just outside the hospital — Willow has a sprained arm.

"Willz has her first ER trip today due to a crash and burn on the monkey bars," he wrote next to a photo of his girl sporting a sling. "She is tough as nails and left w/ a sprain."

He added the hashtag "#ProudPapa," and then followed it up with one any parent of a recently wounded child can understand: "#BubbleWrapYourKids."

Willow's injury comes just one week after she made headlines for something a lot more fun than hanging (or falling) from the monkey bars.

Last Wednesday, Atlantic Records shared a video of Willow hitting the studio with her pop star mom and belting out a song right alongside her for the upcoming album, "The Greatest Showman: Reimagined."