'I am absolutely gutted': Pink announces why she's postponing a concert

Even international pop stars have to take sick days.

Pink reluctantly announced on Twitter Thursday night that she had to postpone a concert date on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour on Friday as she and her family battle the flu.

Getty Images Pink had to take a break from performing while she and her family deal with the flu.

"I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow's show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed,'' she wrote. "I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I'm grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all. Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks."

Pink was scheduled to perform at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday on the latest stop in her 40-date tour in support of her latest solo album, which kicked off on March 1 and will conclude on June 1 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Pink has been nagged by illness for months now, as she had to "practice the flu away" to perform the national anthem at last month's Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

A house full of a sick spouse and kids finally proved to be too much to overcome. The Grammy winner's husband, Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1, had joined her on the tour, complete with a rock star toy room for the kids, before they were all felled by the flu.

"I'm really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this,'' she wrote. "Carey's been sent home with flu while me and the kids battle the virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs."

