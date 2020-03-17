Watch Pink perform mini concert in self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic

Pink is trying to make the best out of the time she’s spending at home, as she joins millions of Americans who’ve self-isolated to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Grammy winner has decided to learn the piano and showed off her progress Monday night when she performed a mini-concert on Instagram, playing the piano while singing Bob Dylan’s classic ballad, “Make You Feel My Love.”

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” she wrote. “To make you feel my love rehearsals.”

“Hey, I’ve decided to learn the piano once and for all. We’ll see,” she said at the top of the video while she adjusted the camera before launching into the song.

After she finished the tune, which ran for nearly three minutes, she raised up her arms in triumph and cheered.

“One song — kind of,” she joked.

Pink has been active on social media in the wake of the self-isolation that has taken place around the country.

Last week, she posted a short video of herself making ravioli to help cope with the anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m stressed out! It’s all bad news …so I’m making ravioli,” she said in the clip, which she captioned, “We’re gonna be okay though. Probably. I’m sure. Wash your disgusting hands."

The “So What” singer was also one of many celebrities urging people not to go out to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She shared an opinion piece from Newsweek written by a European doctor about the gravity of the situation.

“You must read this!!!!!!! Stay home!” she wrote. “My parents thank you, As do my friends fighting cancer, and my own asthmatic lungs.

“Think of others as well as yourselves. PSA: thought it was obvious but commons sense is not that common so here goes! Im not talking about work!”