Pink opens up about Britney Spears: 'I could have reached out more'

Pink has joined the chorus of celebrities and fans speaking up for Britney Spears.

During a visit to "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Thursday, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer said she wished she had done more to help Spears with her struggles.

"I love Britney, and here's the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what's going on," Pink told Cohen. "We're not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason — she's a sweetheart. All I know is that she's incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy."

She was specifically referencing the reaction to the documentary "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears," which aired earlier this year and discussed how Spears' father has kept her in a conservatorship since 2008. It also raised the question of whether she could ever get out from underneath it, and asked questions about what it said about silencing female voices.

Beyonce, Britney Spears, Pink and Queen at the premiere of the New Pepsi Gladiator TV in the National Gallery in London, UK, in 2004. Justin Goff / UK Press via Getty Images

Pink, 41, revealed she had seen the documentary. "I did, and I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn't know... I'm a strong person — I could have reached out more. I could've — I don't know."

Pink isn't the only celebrity to speak out in support of Spears; Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Cohen are among those sharing the #FreeBritney hashtag on Twitter, while Miley Cyrus gave Spears a shoutout in her pre-Super Bowl performance in January.

And Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams sent a message on social media, noting that, "No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid," she wrote.

Britney Spears at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" in Hollywood, California in 2019. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

For her part, Spears has written on Instagram that the documentary made her cry, and was embarrassing.

Still, it's hard to know what Pink might have done for Spears back in the day, and in fact she isn't sure herself. "I don't like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support," she said on "Watch What Happens." "And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I just wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug."

Meanwhile, it looks as if there's some movement on possibly changing the rules around Spears' conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, was granted permission to address the court at a status hearing about the conservatorship in June.

Related: