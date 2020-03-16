Pink, Hilary Duff and more celebrities urge people to stay home during coronavirus

Celebrities are doing their part to remind people to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Arnold Schwarzenegger enlisted the help of some four-legged pals to encourage others not to go outside and he is hardly alone in speaking out.

Take a look at some other stars who’ve taken to social media asking people not to venture into the outside world.

Pink

The Grammy-winning star, who cooked ravioli last week to cope with her coronavirus-related stress, shared an opinion piece from Newsweek from a European doctor on her Instagram page.

“I’m a doctor in a major hospital in Western Europe. Watching you Americans (and you, Brits) in these still-early days of the coronavirus pandemic is like watching a familiar horror movie, where the protagonists, yet again, split into pairs or decide to take a tour of a dark basement,” the story read.

“You must read this!!!!!!! Stay home!” the singer captioned the post. “My parents thank you, As do my friends fighting cancer, and my own asthmatic lungs.

“Think of others as well as yourselves. PSA: thought it was obvious but commons sense is not that common so here goes! Im not talking about work!”

Ariana Grande

The “thank u, next” singer was bewildered that anyone would take this matter lightly.

“i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like, ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” she wrote in a Twitter statement.

“i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.

“it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.”

“please,” the singer simply captioned the post.

Taylor Swift

On her Instagram stories, the “You Need to Calm Down” singer urged fans to hunker down where they live.

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she wrote. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

“It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now,” she added.

Lady Gaga

The "Stupid Love" superstar repeated the advice we have all heard about not taking part in any large gatherings.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her sitting on a couch with a trio of dogs.

The singer lamented how she couldn’t be with her family, but knows it’s for the best.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel kept it pretty simple.

“Hi folks. Please stay home for the next couple weeks if you are able to and practice social distancing,” she captioned a blurry selfie.

Hilary Duff

The “Younger” actress posted a reminder of how America is lagging behind when it comes to testing.

“US testing 1,000 people a day for COVID 19,” her picture said. “South Korea testing 20,000 ??? Cmon USA, step it up.

“Many other Countries testing very high number of people daily! It’s embarrassing that we are not set up for issues like this.”

In her caption, Duff reiterated the importance of being smart during this public health crisis.

“These are scary times. We all have to stay calm but be smart. Take the precautions to stay healthy and keep our mothers and fathers and grandparents risk low until this passes. Love to all,” she wrote.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus posted a clip from “Hannah Montana,” in which her title character comes back from having stocked up while shopping. “It was an emergency,” she says in the clip.

Cyrus used that to hammer home the idea that people do not need to hoard supplies while we are quarantined.

“Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store,” she wrote.

“The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!”