Pink (and her family) had the greatest night at the Grammys

Pink may have not taken home a Grammy Award on Sunday night, but she totally won the evening.

Showing up for the big event at Madison Square Garden in New York, Pink brought a posse made up of family: Mom Judith Moore, husband Carey Hart and Willow Sage, 6. Son Jameson Moon, 1, didn't sit in the audience, but did at least dress up for a cute photo before mom hit the red carpet.

Look how fabulous my mom is!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

And based on photos and Pink's own Instagram report (warning: strong language), it looks like pretty much everyone had the time of their lives:

(Be sure to click on the Instagram to scroll through other images.)

Pink, who has three Grammys, performed her song "Wild Hearts Can't be Broken" at the awards show. She had been up for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us," but the prize went to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" instead.

That in no way seemed to get the singer down, perhaps in part because Willow got to meet one of her musical idols, Rihanna.

We love the way that Pink uses her career to inspire her daughter; while accepting a VMA last August, she recalled a conversation she had with Willow. The singer used her speech to tell her daughter and everyone watching how important it is to have self-confidence.

Getty Images Willow Hart with Rihanna and mama Pink backstage at the Grammy Awards.

On the red carpet, Pink glowed in a custom Armani feather dress, with Willow and her husband by her side. The three donned white roses in support of the #TimesUp movement.

FilmMagic Carey Hart, Willow, and Pink are just the cutest on the Grammys red carpet!

Yep, they totally won for Best Performance by a Family!

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

