One lucky person made it into Pink's jam-packed concert at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium without a ticket — and the singer isn't even upset about it.

That's because the unexpected attendee turned out to be a welcomed new addition.

During the very first song at the Tuesday night show, a fan gave birth to a baby girl!

According to the Liverpool Echo, Denise Jones was a couple of days away from her official due date, when the she went into labor just as the set began.

Paramedics rushed the concertgoer to the sidelines, where two doctors were on hand for what turned out to be one rapid delivery.

Four minutes after Pink took the stage, a 6-pound, 4.5-ounce baby named Dolly Pink had already arrived.

"I'm still massively in shock, just a bit gutted I missed the concert," the new mom joked to the publication the next day. "But I couldn't be any happier right now!"

And she's not the only one smiling.

News of the bundle of joy made its way to the hit maker herself, who had the perfect response to the news.

"Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started" she wrote alongside a screengrab of the news.

And that reference to her 2001 dance-pop anthem was particularly apt, given that Pink was performing that track when Dolly's mom went into labor.

And well done, Dolly! if you're going to enter the world with a ready-made soundtrack, you'd be hard-pressed to find more fitting opening lyrics than "I'm coming up, so you better get this party started."