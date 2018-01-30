Pink and her family do love a Grammy Award show, even if she doesn't come home with a statuette.
But the "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" singer has gotten all steamed up post-Grammys, after hearing what Recording Academy President Neil Portnow had to say about the low number of female winners at Sunday's annual event.
"It has to begin with … women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level," Portnow told Variety. "[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome."
That phrase, "step up," is what stuck in Pink's craw, and on Monday night she posted a handwritten note on Twitter firing back:
On Sunday, just one woman, Alessia Cara, earned an award in one of the major categories. She won for best new artist. In pre-telecast events, Lisa Loeb, Reba McEntire, Aimee Mann and Carrie Fisher also earned awards, and Rihanna shared a win with Kendrick Lamar.
Still, this comes on the heels of a Jan. 25 report from the University of California that noted that of the 899 people nominated for Grammys between 2013-18, only 9 percent were women.
Portnow did have more to say, adding that it's not just about women needing to raise the bar.
Pink shares heartwarming moment with fanPlay Video - 0:38
Pink shares heartwarming moment with fanPlay Video - 0:38
"I don't have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face but I think it's upon us — us as an industry — to make the welcome mat very obvious, breeding opportunities for all people who want to be creative and paying it forward and creating that next generation of artists."
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.