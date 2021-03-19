A documentary about Pink is coming! See all the details we know so far

Let's get this party started because a new documentary is on the way about Pink and her blockbuster Beautiful Trauma World Tour!

The pop superstar announced on Instagram the new Amazon original film, “All I Know So Far,” with a sweet photo of her on a stage with her 4-year-old son, Jameson.

“Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too,” she wrote in the caption. “Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes.”

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour included more than 156 shows in 18 countries. David Wolff / Redferns

The documentary will follow Pink’s global tour, which began in early 2018 and concluded in November of the following year, and will include a mixture of “footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material,” according to a press release about the film.

Pink played more than 156 shows across 18 countries during the tour, which was the 10th highest-grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore’s history, according to the release.

The Grammy winner’s tour was an impressive spectacle, with plenty of pyrotechnics and epic dance numbers — not to mention Pink swinging from a giant chandelier in a sparkly black bodysuit.

How could we ever forget Pink's incredible stunts?! Chiaki Nozu / WireImage

At other points in the show, Pink showed off her beautiful voice in more stripped-down performances.

Chris Stapleton joined Pink on stage for a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 21, 2019. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

One particularly special moment from the tour went viral, when Pink invited a 12-year-old fan to sing her 2010 song “Perfect” during a show in Vancouver, and was blown away by her amazing vocals.

Pink’s family also gave fans real-time glimpses of life on the road during the tour. Her husband, Carey Hart, shared photos of the portable playroom they set up for their kids, Willow and Jameson, which included a ball pit, a tent and a coloring table.

“All I Know So Far” will be released on Prime Video May 21.