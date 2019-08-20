Pink and Ellen DeGeneres have joined in defending Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry against criticism over their use of a private jet for a family vacation.

The pop singer tweeted her support for the environmentally conscious royal couple on Monday after they were criticized by the British tabloid The Sun for the carbon footprint of using a private jet for their trip to Elton John's vacation home in Nice, France, with their baby son, Archie.

I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind. — P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019

Pink, who has often been vocal about combating online bullies, was not the only one coming to the royal couple's defense, as DeGeneres also tweeted her support on Monday.

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019

Their comments came after Elton John, who played at Meghan and Harry's wedding last year, wrote on Twitter that he paid for the jet and insisted that it be made carbon neutral by contributing to the organization Carbon Footprint to offset the emissions of the plane.

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home,'' he continued. "To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight."

John called on critics of the couple to back off after setting the record straight about the private jet flight.

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,'' he wrote.

The family trip to Nice comes ahead of Archie's first official royal road trip next month, when Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle are scheduled to travel to southern Africa for a royal visit.