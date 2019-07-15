Pink and her children Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2, have been soaking up the sights this summer on her Beautiful Trauma World tour. But some fans think the rocker, 39, used poor judgement at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.

In a photo posted to Instagram on Sunday, Willow and her brother are seen running around the historic site.

Sensing there would be backlash, the Grammy winner wrote, “And for all the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother’s family.”

Pink also noted that Peter Eisenman, the American architect, who built the Holocaust memorial, “believed in children being children.”

“To me, this is a celebration of life after death,” she explained. “Please keep your hatred and judgement to yourselves.”

Her request fell on deaf ears. As one person snipped, "Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink."

Pink's husband Carey Hart, also shared a shot from the memorial. His featured Pink, as well as the children.

"The holocaust memorial is a somber reminder of what happened," the former professional motocross competitor wrote. My wife is half Jewish (my mother in law 100%) and my children are 1/4. So scary to think what could have happened to them those years ago."

It was not Willow’s first time visiting Berlin and that memorial. Last year, Pink revealed in an interview with Reese Witherspoon that the little girl was very moved by what she saw.

“I asked her by the time we got to London, I said, ‘What was your favorite city?’ And she said, ‘I think it was Berlin.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And she said, ‘Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody’s together and there’s no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again.’... And I’m just listening to her and I’m like, ‘You’re amazing and you’re totally right: Everything that’s bad can be good again,’” Pink gushed.

Pink is a frequent target for mom shamers on social media. Earlier this month, she took a shot at the trolls with an Instagram of her kids running through a sprinkler. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” she wrote. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was … gasp… working!!! In Another country!”