Pink and her daughter, Willow, are looking to add some sunshine to your day.

The Grammy-winning artist and her 9-year-old have teamed up on a new song called “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

“Cover Me In Sunshine” with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞 https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/EYor3S7H3v — P!nk (@Pink) February 12, 2021

If the track sounds familiar it may be because it is. Earlier this week, Willow was featured belting out the tune in her mother’s first TikTok video. A day later, the “Please Forgive Me” singer’s son, Jameson, 4, was in the spotlight when his mom posted a video of him doing his best with the song.

"Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me with good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning/ Since the beginning, and everything will be all right/ Cover me in sunshine," goes the chorus.