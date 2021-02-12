Pink and her daughter, Willow, are looking to add some sunshine to your day.
The Grammy-winning artist and her 9-year-old have teamed up on a new song called “Cover Me in Sunshine.”
If the track sounds familiar it may be because it is. Earlier this week, Willow was featured belting out the tune in her mother’s first TikTok video. A day later, the “Please Forgive Me” singer’s son, Jameson, 4, was in the spotlight when his mom posted a video of him doing his best with the song.
"Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me with good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning/ Since the beginning, and everything will be all right/ Cover me in sunshine," goes the chorus.
The accompanying video features mom and daughter having fun together outside in nature, surrounded by grass, riding horses and going out on the water.
Pink, who has had 15 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, says this song holds a special place in her heart because of the challenges presented over the last several months.
“This past year has been so many things for us,” she said in a press statement. “Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher. Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too.”
The last year has been filled with challenges for the singer. Pink and Jameson contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.
“It was terrifying at one point,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “Then I got sick, maybe March 16. In hindsight, it all makes sense, but when it’s happening, it’s such a weird experience that you just don’t put together until after the fact or until days go by.”
She also revealed that she discovered Jameson has severe food allergies after he underwent testing for the virus.
In July, she announced her father had prostate cancer and, in December, she wrote that she had endured other health issues over the course of 2020, including needing stitches from an accident with a wine glass, developing a staph infection and fracturing her ankle.
It wasn’t all bad news, though. Last month, she and husband Carey Hart celebrated their 15th anniversary.
"What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family,” she wrote on Instagram.