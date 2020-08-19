Pink celebrates her 'thunder thighs' in new surfing pic

It’s her voice that made her a star, but now Pink is shifting her focus to one of her other attributes.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of herself surfing and highlighted her “thunder thighs” in the caption.

“I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs," she wrote. "It’s cause he knew I’d use them. #throwingbuckets #strongismygoal #joyful #wakesurfgirl and #somebodysponsormealready"

Fans were quick to let the singer know their thoughts on the post.

“Omg!! You do not have thunder thighs at all.....strong legs....strong body,” one person commented.

"Hell yes to being STRONG," another wrote.

"Love it !!!! Girlpower," someone else shared.

“Not thunder thighs but a beautiful strong body!” wrote another.

Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

This isn't the first time Pink has gotten candid about herself on social media. In January, the mom of daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, tweeted about what it feels like to age.

"Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older," she wrote. "I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger ... You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot ... u smoked."

I feel you .... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing 👀 You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜 https://t.co/XilNPfwnC9 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 20, 2020

Pink's thoughts on aging caught the attention of fellow singer Kelly Clarkson, who shared a portion of the letter on her Twitter page and added: "I feel you ... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing. You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork."