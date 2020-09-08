Pink celebrates her 41st birthday by issuing a 'self-love' challenge to fans

Pink is celebrating her birthday by issuing a special "self-love" challenge to her fans.

The "What About Us" singer, who turned 41 on Tuesday, filmed a heartfelt selfie video thanking fans for their birthday wishes. But seconds into the clip, she suggested that her special day would be a great time for everyone to take stock of what they love about themselves.

"Hey, everybody, I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You guys have made me cry. I feel so loved. I'm so grateful," Pink began.

The Grammy winner then shifted gears to put the focus on her followers. "I've decided since it's 118 degrees and it's raining ash and we're in the middle of a pandemmy, I thought I would try to, for my birthday, spread some self-love in the world," she continued.

"So here's what I want you to do. However old you are, I want you to write down that many things that you love about yourself," she said, adding that she would "figure out 41 things that I love about myself" so she could participate too.

"And since we're all sliding sideways into the apocalypse," she joked, "now would be a good time to do it. So as I'm sliding, I will probably be screaming, and I'll say things like, 'Thirty-three: I have good hair. And I married the same person three times, which means I'm relentless!" she said, pretending to yell.

Other positive attributes that would make Pink's list? "I gave five sourdough starters away this year, which means I'm a generous person!" she shared, along with "I rescue animals!" and "I sing good!"

The singer, who shares daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, with hubby Carey Hart, concluded by telling fans, "I love you all."

Hart, 45, celebrated Pink's birthday by sharing a gallery of family photos on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my MUCH better half, @pink. I’ve been w/ you for almost half of your life!" he gushed. "It’s been so amazing to watch you grow from a young hell raiser, to the best mom to ever do it, role model, philanthropist, icon, and wife. Enjoy your birthday baby. Willz, jamo, and myself love you."