/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Pink looks great in red!

Need proof? Just take a look at these pics from a weekend Christmas party in which the "What About Us" singer dressed up as one of the most iconic redheads ever — Lucille Ball.

"I really do love Lucy," she wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Carey Hart.

Pink wore a red, tea-length, '50s-inspired cocktail dress (with pockets!) and ruby heels, with a coppery 'do to match it all.

As for Hart, he was decked out as Ball's first husband and small-screen counterpart, Desi Arnaz, in a crisp tux and black-and-white wingtips.

In a repost of one of the same pics Pink shared, Hart revealed that the party's theme was, appropriately enough, "famous couples" costumes.

Studio portrait of actress and comedian Lucille Ball receiving a hug from her then-husband, Cuban-born bandleader and singer Desi Arnaz. Getty Images

There's no doubt that this famous couple did a fantastic job channeling the other.