You'd better get the dishes started — at least according to Pink, who recently posted a video gripe to Instagram that sent her fans and followers into chuckles.

In the Nov. 12 clip, the “Raise Your Glass” singer took to task people who attempt to shirk their dishwashing duties under the guise of letting dishes “soak.”

“Good morning. You guys know that we’re on to you, right?” she asks at the start of the video before angling her camera lens on a sink with a single baking dish filled to the brim with suds. “You know that we know that when you say, ‘Babe, this needs to soak,’ that what that actually means is you’re going to put water in it and walk away and act like it never happened. And for the next month, if it stays in the sink, your eyes won’t see it.”

“Clean the f---ing dish please and thank you,” she wrote in the caption.

Though Pink didn’t address her video to any one person, it didn’t take long for her husband, Carey Hart, to issue a response that had commenters laughing in return.

Hart replied to his wife's post about cleaning dishes on Instagram by playfully noting that when he cooks, there is no need to "soak." harluck via Instagram

“Strange,” Hart began his reply. “When I cook there is no soaking needed. And I don’t drink out of wine glasses, but strangely enough, there is one in the sink every morning.”

The exchange quickly prompted a divided chorus debating whether soaking a dish is essential or an easy out for those unwilling to put in a little extra elbow grease.

“And PS: Cereal bowls you JUST USED, don’t need to soak,” one user commented. “And the counter does NOT have a secret elevator down to the dishwasher.”

“But,” another user chimed in, “Why spend 20 minutes scrubbing a hard dish when an overnight soak turns it into a 2 minute wash?”

This isn’t the first time Pink or Hart, who married in 2006, have looped their followers into the inner workings of their relationship.

In 2020, the singer celebrated their relationship with a candid post on Instagram in which she described marriage.

The singer began the post by describing Hart as her “favorite sweet little dirtball” and wrote that they had been “at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter,” she wrote, adding, “It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it.”