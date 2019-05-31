Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 3:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Nearly five years after Robin Williams' passing, Pierce Brosnan's heart is still heavy.

Brosnan, who starred alongside the Oscar winner in the 1993 comedy classic “Mrs. Doubtfire,” reminisced with Esquire magazine about the qualities that made Williams so beloved by many.

Robin Williams and Pierce Brosnan at the Golden Globes in 2005. J. Vespa / WireImage

“His humanity was so far reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful,” Brosnan said. “Oh, Robin, still, his passing still hurts deeply. I miss him.”

Williams, who won an Academy Award for his role in 1997's "Good Will Hunting," died by suicide in August 2014.

Brosnan recalled the first time he met Williams during production of “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

“They said, ‘Do you want to meet Robin Williams?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I went into the makeup trailer and Robin was there,” he told Esquire. “He was sitting at the end of the trailer in his Hawaiian shirt and his big hairy arms, and his hairy legs coming out of his cargo pants. But he had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Brosnan then whipped out an impression of Williams doing the legendary Mrs. Doubtfire voice. “He said, ‘Pierce. Oh, Pierce. Oh, you're so handsome. Oh, look at ya, Pierce. Oh, give us a kiss. Come here, give us a hug,’” Brosnan said.

The 66-year-old has great memories about making the movie, which also starred Sally Field.

“(Robin) was brilliant. Sally was gorgeous. She and I got on like gas on fire,” he recalled. “It was so delightfully enchanting.”

Brosnan has never been shy about expressing his love for Williams. In 2017, he posted a tribute to the late actor on Instagram, with a still shot from one of "Mrs. Doubtfire's" most memorable scenes.

"I remember this day like it was yesterday," he wrote, "...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of 'Mrs Doubtfire' ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams."