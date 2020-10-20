Photos from 'This Is Us' premiere show the Big Three's 40th birthday and more

"This Is Us" fans, we've got sneak-peek pics of the Pearson family from next week's season five premiere!

After a seven-month-long hiatus, the hit NBC drama returns to the air on Oct. 27. On Tuesday, NBC released photos from the episode to whet fans' appetites — and the pics look just as intense as the full-length preview trailer released last week.

One pic shows the Big Three — siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) — standing stiffly together at a tense joint 40th birthday celebration at the family cabin.

There's clearly still tension between Kevin and Randall after last season's blowout fight.

A sweeter snap finds Randall gazing at his birthday cake as he holds his daughter Annie (Faithe Herman) by his side.

Other photos show Kate having separate heart-to-heart conversations with both of her brothers.

Several pics find Kevin with his pregnant-with-twins fiancée Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

In last week's emotional trailer, Kevin and Randall address the bad blood between them, which peaked last season when the two clashed over the declining health of their mom, Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

"I was not a very good brother to you, was I?" Kevin asks his brother over the phone at the trailer's start.

"No you weren't," Randall replies. "But you've still got time."

The trailer also illustrates that the series won't be shying away from the heated issues facing all families in the U.S., including Black Lives Matter protests against institutional racism and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One quick shot shows Kevin wearing a protective face mask while walking outside, while another shows Randall and his family watching protests on TV.

"What we're dealing with as a people, it's just so tragic," Randall laments.

"This Is Us" returns to the air in a special two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. Oct. 27 on NBC.