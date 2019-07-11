A debate is raging on social media over whether a photo shows a beach or a banged-up car door.
While it seems like most people should be able to tell the difference between those two very different answers, the photo doesn't make it easy.
Some people see a serene beach, complete with sand and water gently cascading to shore. Other people see a tightly cropped photo of a damaged car door in need of a repair.
Some were on Team Beach.
Others said it clearly shows a damaged car.
While some people were resolute in their answers, others changed their opinions after staring at the photo for a few minutes.
A good optical illusion is fun, but there is a right answer in this case. The Twitter user who posted the photo driving people nuts explained that it is indeed of a car door.
So, there you have it. However, you can still argue about it all you want.
Whether we're talking about what color that now-infamous dress is, or whether there's a rabbit or a duck in an old drawing, one thing is for certain: The internet loves a good, silly debate. And we're here for it.