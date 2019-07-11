A debate is raging on social media over whether a photo shows a beach or a banged-up car door.

While it seems like most people should be able to tell the difference between those two very different answers, the photo doesn't make it easy.

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — nayem (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

Some people see a serene beach, complete with sand and water gently cascading to shore. Other people see a tightly cropped photo of a damaged car door in need of a repair.

Some were on Team Beach.

I see no car gate or anything like a car here? It's a beach and water 😂🤔 https://t.co/T5nSJ9GBj7 — ChrisK3211 (@ChrisK3211) July 9, 2019

Others said it clearly shows a damaged car.

The entire picture is a car with a wrecked bumper and the ground. — happy girl (@truecross) July 10, 2019

While some people were resolute in their answers, others changed their opinions after staring at the photo for a few minutes.

I saw beach. Then, after about 10 mins of staring I thought the pic was looking down on a tinfoil wrapped dish on the ground, maybe at a picnic. But I still mostly see beach. — BadBilly1959 🦎 (@BBilly1959) July 8, 2019

A good optical illusion is fun, but there is a right answer in this case. The Twitter user who posted the photo driving people nuts explained that it is indeed of a car door.

It's a car door , the seal panel under it is damaged, the bend in the door gives illusion of beach , the seal panel is damaged and scratched which gives illusion of water on the edge of beach, — nayem (@nxyxm) July 8, 2019

So, there you have it. However, you can still argue about it all you want.

Whether we're talking about what color that now-infamous dress is, or whether there's a rabbit or a duck in an old drawing, one thing is for certain: The internet loves a good, silly debate. And we're here for it.