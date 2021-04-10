Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins 'Indiana Jones 5' cast starring Harrison Ford

"Fleabag" creator and Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is joining the cast of "Indiana Jones 5," Lucasfilm announced Friday in a press release.

She w with "Indiana Jones" franchise lead Harrison Ford in the untitled fifth film.

James Mangold is taking over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four "Indiana Jones" pics. Legendary composer John Williams is back to score the fifth installment, after leading the franchise to adventurous heights in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" 40 years ago.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Waller-Bridge won three Emmys in 2019 for her dark comedy "Fleabag," in which she plays the title character, in addition to being the creator and head writer. She nabbed awards for comedy series, actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy. She also served as showrunner, head writer and executive producer on the BBC series "Killing Eve" starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. She will next star opposite Donald Glover in a remake of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

Ford most recently starred in "The Call of the Wild" and reprised his role as Han Solo for a cameo in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." His "Indiana Jones" franchise is one of the most popular action properties and has grossed $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office across four films.

Disney previously set "Indiana Jones 5" for release in summer 2021, but pushed it to 2022 amid several other delays in wake of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Before that, it was set for a July 10, 2020, release date.

Kathleen Kennedy, Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on the film, which releases in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Deadline first reported the news.