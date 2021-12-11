Fans react after Phoebe Bridgers posts Instagram photo with Paul Mescal

Fans are convinced there's love in the air after singer Phoebe Bridgers shared a new Instagram post featuring a photo of the singer-songwriter with actor Paul Mescal.

Some fans saw the sweet selfie as proof that the two are a couple and relationship rumors have swirled around them since at least 2020.

It appears to be the first time that the two have shared a photo together on Instagram. Mescal used to be active on the social media site but no longer uses it. Bridgers didn't include a caption in her post, but the photo appears to show Mescal giving the "Kyoto" singer a peck on the cheek as she smiles for the camera.

In the photo, the two are also wearing matching black hoodies and jackets while standing by the sea.

Fans quickly responded in the comments.

"I don’t know who im more jealous of," joked one user.

"i’m so happy for u but sad for me," wrote another.

One Instagram user teased that a new relationship might keep Bridgers from writing her usual heartbreaking songs.

"if u r happy how will u make sad music," they commented.

While it's the first time Bridgers has shared a photo of her and Mescal on Instagram, it's not the first time they've been photographed together. In November, Bridgers and Mescal attended the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala, where they were photographed walking the red carpet and smiling at each other.

Mescal and Bridgers attended the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill / WireImage

Fans have speculated that Mescal and Bridgers are an item! Taylor Hill / WireImage

The "Normal People" actor looked dapper in a classic black suit and black bow tie, while Bridgers stunned in a floor-length plaid skirt and lacy beige blouse.

Mescal and Bridgers were first linked in December 2020, when he appeared with Bridgers in the music video for her emotional song "Savior Complex." Just days before the video was released, Mescal told British GQ that he had a new girlfriend who was "a lifesaver."

In 2020, the two interacted on social media, including a joking exchange on Twitter after Bridgers revealed she had been watching "Normal People." Mescal teased that he was "dead" after reading Bridgers' comment on the hit show.

"nooo don’t die your so talented aha," the "Graceland Too" singer responded.

In May 2020, Bridgers and Mescal hosted an Instagram Live for Wonderland magazine where they discussed their respective pop culture hits.

Bridgers also spoke fondly of Mescal in a June 2020 interview where she told NME that she got a "little pitter-patter in (her) heart when (she) saw" that "cute boy" (Mescal) had followed her on Instagram.

