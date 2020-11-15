Rising musician Phoebe Bridgers delivered on a Twitter promise and released a dreamy cover of the Goo Goo Dolls song "Iris" that is as stunningly beautiful as you'd expect.

It all started on Nov. 3 when the 26-year-old singer songwriter promised her followers that she'd cover the 1998 alternative rock anthem if Joe Biden won the election. After Biden was declared the president-elect, Bridgers' fans were eagerly checking in with her to find out when and where they could expect to hear her version of "Iris."

Phoebe Bridgers on stage in New York City on Feb. 26, 2020. Getty Images for Tibet House

"Absolutely take all the time you need but is there like... an ETA on this?" one fan asked.

"Such a good song," another person wrote.

Even the Goo Goo Dolls tweeted in anticipation!

Bridgers made good on her promise, and released the song on Friday, along with another surprise: Maggie Rogers sings with her on the track. The song was up for 24 hours as a pay-what-you want download on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the song will go to Fair Fight, the voting rights and advocacy group led by Stacey Abrams. (The Goo Goo Dolls also shared it on their own social media as well.)

Maggie Rogers performing on TODAY. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Thankfully, fans who missed out on hearing the collaboration can still enjoy a clip Rogers shared on social media. It's unclear if the pair of talented artists plan to post the song somewhere in the future, but some eager fans posted their own ripped versions of the track on YouTube.

Many people took to social media to rave about the song and send their thanks to Bridgers and Rogers.

"phoebe lmaooooo it's so good i'm sick," one person wrote.

"Paid $20 for this without listening. Upon first listen it would appear that I’ve pulled off the greatest swindle of all time," added another fan who clearly thought the track was worth so much more.

It's been a tough year dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, but fans agreed the song will go down as one of the bright spots of 2020.

"The Phoebe Bridgers/Maggie Rogers "Iris" cover is the best d*mn thing to come out of this god forsaken year," one person concluded.

Originally written for the soundtrack of the 1998 film City of Angels, "Iris" was later included on the Goo Goo Dolls' sixth album, "Dizzy Up the Girl." The track contributed greatly to the band's success, becoming one of the biggest alternative rock staples of its time and reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.