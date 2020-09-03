Philip Seymour Hoffman's teenage son to make acting debut in upcoming film

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper, is set to make his acting debut working with one of his late father's closest collaborators.

The 17-year-old is following in his late father's footsteps by working on a project with writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson. Cooper Hoffman will star as a child actor in the upcoming film, which currently does not have an official title.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The movie is said to be a coming-of-age tale involving multiple storylines in 1970s San Francisco, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bradley Cooper and singer Alana Haim, who will also be making her acting debut, are also attached to the project. The movie is currently filming on location in San Fernando Valley, according to the outlet.

The casting of Hoffman is especially meaningful since his father had a longtime artistic relationship with Anderson. They worked together on the writer-director's feature debut, "Hard Eight," in 1996.

Their work continued on other critically acclaimed films, including "Boogie Nights," "Punk Drunk Love," "Magnolia" and "The Master."

Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014. He was 46. The Oscar winner was also father to daughters Tallulah and Willa with partner Mimi O'Donnell.

Cooper Hoffman will join Michael Gandolfini in carrying on their late fathers' legacies. The son of James Gandolfini was cast last year as a young Tony Soprano in a prequel movie to "The Sopranos."