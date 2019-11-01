Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

Jaremi Carey, known by many as his drag alter ego Phi Phi O'Hara, has always had an affinity for all things "Harry Potter."

"I've loved 'Harry Potter' since I was a kid, and now as an adult I get to become the witches and wizards I dreamed of being and in doing so share it with the world to enjoy as well," Carey told TODAY.

So when it came time for Halloween season this year, Carey decided to transform himself into 31 characters from the wizarding world for the month of October. (The end result is pretty amazing, and the look for the last day was also quite a surprise.)

"The most work was Pettigrew, from the prosthetics to gluing hair on my body," Carey explained. "None were really easy, but maybe Umbridge because I had that look already and was dying to photograph it so I didn't have to stress about making it."

Carey, who rose to prominence on the fourth season of the Emmy award-winning reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race," prefers to be labeled as a "transformation artist."

"I do so much more than drag," Carey told TODAY. "I don't conform to any gender and I make art simply because I like bringing nostalgia to life for people to feel good and happy in a world full of negative things."

On what series of characters may be next, Carey said: "I have always wanted to do 'Star Wars' and Tim Burton, so I can bet you one of those is happening next!"

Here are all the looks from Jaremi Carey's "31 Days of Wizardry" series:

Dolores Umbridge

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3FFtW7jIDb

Professor Slughorn

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Hs40uj9_0

Moaning Myrtle

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3KRTEXjK5J

Rita Skeeter

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3MoIPsjm78

Peter Pettigrew

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3PJKn8DZso

Draco Malfoy

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Ryzm9jDDJ

Molly Weasley

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Uc1L_Dq4l

Hermione Granger

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3W6-6WjrKq

Professor Flitwick

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ZxNhKDI0T

Dobby

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3cStitDM60

Sirius Black

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3e8RW1Dtxx

Nymphadora Tonks

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3hrpWVDNI-

Professor Sprout

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3j2RcRDyoS

Narcissa Malfoy

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3mph31D8jP

Professor Trelawney

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3pQ3VXDC9B

Professor Snape

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3roUCNDJ80

Fleur Delacour

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3uMuSKJ0H5

The Fat Lady

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3uVuXYphAC

Professor McGonagall

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3zlliEphho

Professor Quirrell

https://www.instagram.com/p/B34s9vPJ6dw

Cho Chang

https://www.instagram.com/p/B36983GpFGJ

Viktor Krum

https://www.instagram.com/p/B39equtjvwE

Luna Lovegood

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4AV04wpuAC

Madam Hooch

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4CxUWajn9f

Rubeus Hagrid

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4Kdy6_DZoV

Harry Potter

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4KeMr3jdAQ

Olympe Maxime

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4NFtDbD8DP

Lucius Malfoy

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4PvXVVDJue

Albus Dumbledore

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4SSPvGDO7k

Lord Voldemort

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4SWxwijVao

and last but not least... J.K. Rowling!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TaDKcDCWU

