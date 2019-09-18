Pilot Pete has landed the role of the Bachelor.

ABC announced Tuesday night that Peter Weber, a fan favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” this summer, will be the leading man on “The Bachelor” when the show returns on Jan. 6.

"I feel so grateful," Weber said on the "Bachelor in Paradise" season finale. "I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it's going to."

Weber wasn't able to win Brown's heart on "The Bachelorette," but he'll get a second chance at love (with the help of Chris Harrison) on "The Bachelor." ABC

Weber, a 28-year-old pilot from California, was considered a front-runner to take over the Bachelor role following his popular run on “The Bachelorette.” He was eliminated by Brown on the “Bachelorette” season finale — but not before the two shared a very intimate fantasy suite date in a windmill in Greece.

“Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together,” he wrote on Instagram following his elimination.

“Thank you to my friends for giving me more windmill jokes than I know what to do with,” he added later in the post.

Weber was the second runner-up, behind Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. Brown accepted a proposal from Wyatt, though she later broke off the relationship after a report that he was still dating a former girlfriend at the time he joined the cast.

Many fans undoubtedly would have been thrilled to see Cameron as the new Bachelor, though, based on recent reports, it seems he may have found romance with model Gigi Hadid.

Weber is not the first pilot to star on “The Bachelor” — Jake Pavelka previously filled the role in 2010. Let’s hope Weber’s season has a happier ending.