Peter Gallagher's daughter shows off her dad's bagel schmear skills from his 'OC' days

If you were missing one of your favorite TV dads from the mid-aughts, never fear! Peter Gallagher, also known as beloved Sandy Cohen on "The O.C.," recently made a guest appearance in one of his daughter's Tik Tok videos.

"One question that I always get is, 'What's it like having Sandy Cohen as a dad? And is he really like that in real life?'" his daughter Kathryn Gallagher said walking into the house. "He's just my dad —"

"Hey, hey Kathryn, I schmeared it for ya!" the elder Gallagher interrupts holding a bagel.

Of course, bagels were a beloved food on "The O.C." which aired on Fox from 2003-2007. The Cohen family often dined on the breakfast bread and it was known that the "password" to get into their home was showing up with a bag of bagels.

Kathryn has previously talked about how her dad in real life loves a good bagel too.

“We’re a big bagel family, I gotta say,” Kathryn told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “We’re all about the savory (bagels). We’re big into everything bagels, and my dad is poppy seed with lox and cream cheese… We never actually got the bagel slicer (from the set), which bummed me out. When the show closed I really wanted it, it was a little heartbreaking.”

"The O.C." cast members Adam Brody, Benjamin McKenzie, Kelly Rowan, Peter Gallagher and Tate Donovan arrive for the "Fox Upfront Previews 2003-2004" on May 15, 2003 at Grand Central in New York City. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

She said that growing up in New York City, they often ordered takeout but her dad is an expert at breakfast and barbecue. She added that her real-life dad also has a tendency to spout quotable wisdom, just like his character on the show.

“I don’t think anyone in my family has ever accused my dad of being cool,” she told EW. “I will say, what I think my dad has taught me more than anything is that there’s nothing cooler than being you and doing what you want to do. If that’s the definition of cool, he’s the coolest guy in the world… He’s pretty good at being himself and himself is a pretty awesome dad.”