Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker re-create Doritos Super Bowl ad for Halloween

Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X would be proud.

Weekend TODAY anchors Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker re-created the unlikely duo's 2020 Doritos Super Bowl ad for TODAY's “Football Fright in America” Halloween extravaganza, and they totally nailed it.

In case you've never seen the original ad, it shows the rapper and the actor going at it in a dancing duel on a set that resembles an old Western film. The reason for their dance battle? To determine who gets to grab the bag of Doritos' Cool Ranch chips resting near them.

Peter and Kristen couldn't be present for the live festivities outside of Studio 1A on Friday, but they filmed a video in advance and it was everything we hoped it would be.

Peter channeled Elliott in a brown leather jacket, pants and hat.

The resemblance is uncanny, right? YouTube, TODAY

Meanwhile, Kristen portrayed rapper Lil Nas X and looked the part in a studded black leather jacket, pants and hat. The anchors even copied the rapper's and the actor's facial hair. Kristen also rocked a grill just like Lil Nas X.

Work it, Kristen! YouTube, TODAY

The anchors show off their slick moves during the clip, and their facial expressions are also pretty priceless. In the end, Kristen wins the battle (much like Lil Nas X did in the original commercial), and Peter tips his hat to her. She then grabs a chip and chomps on it while wearing her grill.

It was a busy morning for the TODAY crew, who were dressed to the nines for the football-themed celebration. Hoda Kotb channeled her inner country star and portrayed Carrie Underwood while doing an impression of the singer's "Sunday Night Football" theme song.

Carson Daly and Willie Geist were dressed as Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, respectively, and Craig Melvin showed up as superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Al Roker was inspired by the most recent Super Bowl halftime performer, The Weeknd, and Sheinelle Jones gave us all a blast from the past while performing "Runaway Baby" from Bruno Mars, who headlined the show in 2014.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager cheered everyone on while dressed up as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and got really into their choreography.

