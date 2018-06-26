See Pete Davidson's birthday tribute to his 'precious angel,' Ariana Grande

share tweet pin email

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande don't believe in subtle gestures, so it's no surprise that the "Saturday Night Live" star took to Instagram for his fiancée's 25th birthday.

In fact, Davidson, 24, made sure to send Grande well-wishes on Tuesday with not one, but two posts on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth!" Davidson captioned one photo. "You’re my favorite person that ever existed."

Grande posted some videos from her birthday party on her Instagram Stories and also included a screenshot of her phone's background at 11:11 p.m., which featured a picture of Davidson and text that read, "I have no wish I have everything I ever wanted."

Perhaps it was that post from the singer that inspired Davidson's second birthday photo, for which he wrote, "One more for the queen."

While the two have been open about sharing their relationship on social media, they did not confirm their engagement until Davidson made an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on June 20.

"You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show," said host Jimmy Fallon.

Davidson responded with a quick, "But I did, though."

Happy birthday to Ariana Grande and congratulations again to the happy couple!