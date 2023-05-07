Pete Davidson delivers pizza to striking writers after canceled ‘SNL’ episode

Pete Davidson is showing his support for the Writers Guild of America after his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut was canceled due to the strike.

Video circulated on Twitter capturing the “Bupkis” star delivering several boxes of pizza to picketers outside of a studio in Brooklyn May 5. When asked why he came out to the picket line, Davidson simply responded, “Gotta support the writers. No shows without the writers.”

The 29-year-old actor was also photographed picketing with striking writers outside of Silvercup Studios located in Queens, New York.

Davidson was slated to make his return to Studio 8H May 6 as a first-time “SNL” host after being a cast member on the show from 2014 to 2022. However, it was announced May 2 that the episode was canceled after the WGA called for a strike for film and television writers.

“The previously announced ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is cancelled due to the writers’ strike. ‘SNL’ will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6,” a press release stated.

A few days earlier, Davidson acknowledged that his “SNL” hosting debut could potentially get canceled due to the impending strike between WGA and major studios and streamers, who failed to reach an agreement on fair pay and protections after six weeks of negotiations.

During an April 28 appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Davidson talked to host Jimmy Fallon about how a possible cancelation would feel like a personal slight against him. He joked to Fallon, “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, ‘Of course, that would happen to me…They didn’t want me! It’s all about me!’”

Davidson is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out in support of members of the WGA, including Drew Barrymore, who made the decision to step down as host of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards scheduled for May 7 in solidarity with the WGA.

Quinta Brunson retweeted an image of her on the picket line as she held a sign that read, "AI can't write Tariq's raps." The sign was a reference to a character from her hit show "Abbott Elementary," whose writing room ahead of the show's third season has been affected by the strike, according to Variety.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer — known professionally as the Duffer Brothers — shared their message of support with the striking writers on Twitter, while also giving an update about the status of the final season of "Stranger Things."

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the tweet read. "While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out."

Cynthia Nixon also shared photos and video on Instagram from her visit to the picket line May 3.

"I stand with the WGA and visited the NYC picket line today organized by @wgaeast," she wrote in the caption. "Without writers there would be no tv or film—they deserve a fair contract now!"